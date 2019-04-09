ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    TSMC announces 5nm chipsets; could power iPhones in 2020

    Apple might have another powerful processor for its iPhones.

    By
    |

    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) has announced its plans for the 5nm process technology for mobile processors. The company claims to have improved speeds with its 5nm process relative to the previous iteration.

    TSMC announces 5nm chipsets; could power iPhones in 2020

     

    According to TSMC: "Compared with TSMC's 7nm process, its innovative scaling features deliver 1.8X logic density and 15% speed gain on an ARM Cortex-A72 core, along with superior SRAM and analog area reduction enabled by the processor architecture."

    TSMC has been the only supplier of chips for Apple, which means the next A Bionic processor for the next iPhone could be a 5nm chip. MacRumors notes that TSMC has fulfilled all orders for the A10 Fusion, A11 Bionic, and A12 Bionic chips.

    We could see the 5nm chips in as early as 2020 iPhones, with this year's flagships are said to feature the A13 processors with 7nm+ process. This might also see the launch of Qualcomm processors with the 5nm process in the future.

    Recently, Qualcomm launched QCS400 SoC series chipsets for next-generation smart audio devices. The QCS400 SoCs claim to offer premium audio experiences throughout the home. They support up to 25 times longer standby with voice wakeup and extended 'un-plugged' battery life compared to the previous technology.

    It also has 32 channels of integrated audio processing, support for Dolby Atmos audio and DTS:X as well as compatibility with Qualcomm DDFA amplifier technology and aptX audio.

    Read More About: apple iphones news
    Story first published: Tuesday, April 9, 2019, 15:35 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 9, 2019
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue