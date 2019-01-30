Twitch streamer falls asleep in a live stream- wakes up to 200 viewers donation

Becoming a successful Twitch streamer is not an easy task to achieve, but one man has achieved this literally by sleeping on a live stream. Yes, we are not kidding this is an actual event.

A Twitch Steamer with user name JesseDStreams was doing his normal streaming in the Just Chatting category on Saturday, January 26. During the broadcast Jesse accidentally fell asleep for two hours while watching TV and eating food.

In the clip, you can see that the streamer fell asleep and after a few hours he wakes up to 200 views along with money donation. Many users have also commented that "he is still alive" when he woke up during the broadcast.

The clip has received over 2 million views on the site. Explaining how casual naps are the best, potentially profitable, the decision you can make in your life.

The sleeping man clip has also moved into the top five most-viewed clips in Twitch, according to Twitchstrike.

So next time you fall asleep don't bother to turn off the live stream you might end up with 2 million viewers and money donation.