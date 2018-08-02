Twitter date by TRAI chief RS Sharma raises questions on data privacy of Aadhaar holders

On July 31 it has been reported that a number of people claimed on social media that they used the details of Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) chairman RS Sharma to harass him after he disclosed his Aadhar number on Twitter. Many people claimed that they have drowned his number with telecom complaints.

According to TOI's report, some people said that they have registered themselves as RS Sharma and e-commerce websites using his e-mail address and the information disclosed by RS Sharma, and placed cash on delivery orders to his address.

Sharma disclosed his Aadhaar number on Twitter on Saturday challenging people to cause him harm, all this are in response to his Twitter post. Some ethical hackers and security researchers have put out some personal information about Sharma including his bank account details. Most of them claimed that they have obtained the information using his Aadhaar number.

The telecom complaints and CoD orders are the attempts to send a signal to Sharma that it is possible to cause "some amount of harm" if one's Aadhaar details are known. Ethical hackers have also said that they don't want to violate the law but they can push their limits.

This doesn't seem to be the end of the issue as things have taken a serious turn. On July 30, Kavita Sharma, daughter of R S Sharma has received an email. The email threatened that her father's email accounts have been compromised and his PNB (Punjab National Bank) was "under imminent threat of being hacked".

How safe are you with your Aadhaar card

This was a really great answer to Trai chairman RS Sharma that anyone can harm you if they know your Aadhaar number. Now the question arises if hackers can hack the bank account details of Trai chairman RS Sharma then what can happen other people in the country. We have submitted our Aadhaar details almost everywhere, for buying new SIM, new vehicle, Paytm KYC, online banking and more. Aadhaar is connected everywhere.

The major concern is that if Aadhaar is not secure enough then why we are are still using it. RS Sharma's challenge has proven that there are a lot of chances of getting your personal details hacked if your Aadhaar number is leaked.