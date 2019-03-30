Twitter for iOS gets 'Lights Out' true dark mode feature News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The Lights Out feature is yet to be released for Android OS.

Twitter, the micro-blogging platform has introduced a new feature for the users which was long awaited and had been promised by the company to be released for its app. The latest feature added to the Twitter app is a 'Lights Out' mode which brings the true dark mode to the platform for which we all have been waiting eagerly.

This feature was announced by Jack Dorsey, Twitter CEO earlier in January and has been promised to be made available for the masses soon. Now, keeping its promise, the company has finally dished out this feature for its app.

It is worth noting the fact that Twitter already had a night mode feature which was released back in 2016 for the micro-blogging platform. However, the night mode was not effectively dark; rather, it offered a bluish-gray shade. With the latest update, the app will now have a truly dark mode.

The new 'Lights Out' feature is currently released for the iOS platform and is yet to be available for Android OS. This true dark mode comes in handy during nights or dark light situations where the bright backgrounds tend to strain the eyes. This feature is also suitable for AMOLED display panels as it is not only less straining on the eyes but also helps in saving the battery from excessive drainage.

The new feature can be located under the original Dark Mode option. You can simply toggle on and off the mode to use it. You will first need to update your Twitter app from the App Store in order to use this feature. Once the app is updated, the feature can be located in Display and Sound Tab under the Display and Sound tab. From there you need to select Toggle Dark Mode and then the Lights Out option. It remains to be seen when this feature will be available for Android OS, however, we will keep you updated on the same.

