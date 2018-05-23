Twitter 'Twemoji' custom emojis will work on all Android version

We all would agree to the fact that that emojis have now become an essential feature when it comes to texting. However, most of the emojis have adapted themselves to the latest Android or iOS platforms. This comes as a concern for the users who are still using the older version of OS. Twitter, on the other hand, doesn't want to leave its users left out and has come up with a solution for this.

Twitter is now offering its exclusive 'Twemojis' which will be available globally and will support all the Android OS versions. It is being reported by Emojipedia in a blog post that Twemojis will be solving the compatibility issue for the users and will be available in the Twitter app. It will not matter which Android version the user's device is running on.

The Twemoji will be replacing the default emoji directory that is available on Android smartphones. This will resolve the compatibility issue that a user experienced with the updated emoji list. Also, the Twitter emojis will longer show the '☐' or the 'diagonally crossed ballot box' symbol to a user in their conversation. Commenting on the matter Twitter said:

Users of Twitter for Android may notice an emoji change when accessing the service today. Twemoji designs are now shown on Twitter, replacing native emojis previously shown from platform vendors such as Google and Samsung.

Oneplus 6 First Impressions

The users who are running Android Nougat, Marshmallow, Lollipop and Kit Kat will now be able to see Twemojis on the official Twitter app for Android. Also, Bryan Haggerty, Twitter's Design Lead. Said that around 50% of the eligible Twitter users will now have access to the Twemojis and that the company has been testing this feature since March 2018.

Also, in one of our recent articles related to Twitter, we covered that Twitter is now working on bringing an end-to-end encrypted, secret massaging feature for its platform, read the complete story here.