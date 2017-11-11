U2opia Mobile to help banks for Aadhaar verification procedure

As we all know that linking of Aadhaar (Unique Identification Number), issued by the UIDAI, has become an important part of our lives as the government has made it mandatory for financial institutions, including banks and insurance companies, to verify and link Aadhaar of their customers with their bank accounts.

Telecom solutions provider U2opia Mobile has also announced its plan to help banks with accelerating this tedious process with its Aadhaar Verification Service.

The company said that it ensures an easy process of linking one's Aadhaar with their bank account as customers can get their KYC done from the comfort of their home and at a time of their convenience.

The user will have to dial a USSD short code from their registered mobile number, then type their Aadhaar number and they will get verified instantly. The simple three screen verification process will remove the need for OTP verification or paper-based verification for KYC.

"We are trying to help the banks and Insurance Companies complete the Aadhaar verification of all their customers on time by making the procedure easy and hassle-free. U2opia Mobile's Aadhaar verification Service works well on all mobile handsets as USSD is a basic 2G/3G mobile feature'' added Sumesh Menon, Co-Founder, and CEO, U2opia Mobile.

To recall, the company has recently announced the launch of Reycreo, a new platform to help game discovery and adoption in frontier markets.

According to the company, the platform has games across categories including - Action, Arcade, Adventure, Puzzles, and Logic. Users can play all the games on any browser anytime without downloading. A wide range of games can be played on any device, anywhere, any number of times.

With multiple language support, users get a great gaming experience on their mobile data or Wi-Fi connection.

The company says that Reycreo vision is been tailored to provide a progressive gaming experience for early adopters in these markets. Subscribers to Reycreo have an option to dive into an all - you - can - eat offering of over 500 browser-based bite-size games.

This also serves as a simplified initiation to the world of gaming.