Uber Ties Up With Joby Aviation To Boost Air Taxi Project News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Uber just got a big boost to take its services to the air, quite literally. The Uber air taxi service has got 'lift' from a well-financed startup, The Verge reports. Uber is reportedly working with California-based Joby Aviation, an aerospace company that develops electric aviation. The company is the first to tie up with Uber for the project.

Uber Air Taxi Project

Uber is planning to roll out the flying taxi by 2023 and the new investment is surely going to enhance the project. Joby has raised $100 million from a list of investors including Toyota, Intel, JetBlue, and others. Joby has played an important role in developing the air taxi prototype, a critical asset in the Uber project.

Uber has signed a multiyear commercial contract with Joby. Together, the companies are set to "launch a fast, reliable, clean and affordable urban air taxi service in select markets," Uber says according to the report. However, neither of the companies have disclosed the terms of the deal and haven't commented on the financial terms either.

According to the contract, Joby would supply and operate the electric air taxis and Uber would look into the air traffic control, landing pad construction, link with the ground transportation, and so on. Uber's wide network of ride-sharing will help users to catch an air taxi rather than the traditional taxi cabs on road.

Uber Working With Partners For Air Taxi

Many other aerospace companies are working on building air taxis to beat the road traffic. However, Joby Aviation has kept its work proceedings under tight wraps. Some of the available information suggests that the Joby plane-drone hybrid has 12 rotors and a room in the cabin that accommodates four passengers.

At the same time, a Joby spokesperson announced that the company is working on something entirely new. There are no recent images of the new prototype aircraft and it's hard to decipher how the prototype would look.

It should also be noted that Uber is working with many other companies apart from Job for its ambitious air taxi. The ride-hailing company had earlier named a couple of aerospace companies including Embraer, Pipistrel, Jaunt, Karem Aircraft, Bell, and Aurora Flight Sciences. All of these companies are working on prototype aircraft to be used as part of the air taxi service.

