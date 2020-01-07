Uber And Hyundai Join Hands To Develop Electric Flying Cars News oi-Karan Sharma

Popular Cab-hailing service Uber and automaker Hyundai Motor have joined hands to develop electric air taxis. In 2018 we have seen Uber developing flying taxis, and the company has also tested few of them of the first time. On January 7 both the company has announced that they will work together to take part in the race of electric flying cars.

According to the report, Hyundai and Uber have pulled the wraps from its concept electric aircraft at CES 2020 in Las Vegas. The concept model is designed to carry four passengers at a time including the pilot. The company claims that it is capable of covering 60 miles (100) trip in one full charge.

"Hyundai will produce and deploy the air vehicles, and Uber will provide airspace support services, connections to ground transportation, and customer interfaces through an aerial ride share network," Gadgets 360 quotes the official statement.

It seems that Uber has decided to demonstrate its urban flights in 2020 and it will make it commercial by 2023. Boeing subsidiary Aurora Flight Sciences is also a partner of Uber who is indulged in developing this project. Hyundai is the first car manufacturing company who has joined hands with Uber for this ambitious project.

"The overall cost to produce and operate UAM (urban air mobility) vehicles should be really low enough for everyone to enjoy the freedom to fly," the report quoted Shin Jai-won, Executive Vice President and Head of Urban Air Mobility Division at Hyundai Motor.

Shin is also a former NASA engineer and Hyundai hired him back in 2018 to take care of urban air mobility projects. Last year Hyundai also committed that it will invest KRW 1.8 trillion (GBP 1.1 billion) in this project by 2025.

