Uber In-Car Tablets Could Soon Display Ads: What's In It For Passengers And Drivers?

Uber is testing multiple ways to move promotional material from brands and businesses to passengers. The app-based ride-hailing service has confirmed it is pushing forward with "Journey Ads", a way to serve ads to its end users. The company is now installing tablets in cars that work for Uber, but will it help drivers bolster their revenue or help passengers with additional information?

Uber has confirmed it is testing ways to push advertisements and promotional messages to passengers during their travel inside a vehicle that works for the company. The "Journey Ads" pilot program will include multiple ways in which Uber will help passengers and brands, claimed Uber.

"We have a global audience of valuable, purchase-minded consumers who, as part of our core business, tell us where they want to go and what they want to get. While these consumers are making purchase decisions and waiting for their destination or delivery, we can engage them with messages from brands that are relevant to their purchase journeys. And with 1.87 billion trips last quarter, that means we can connect advertisers to consumers on average five times per month across rides and delivery."

Journey Ads is Uber's in-car ads initiative, which, the company describes as, "an engaging way for brands to connect with consumers throughout the entire ride process." However, the company announcement makes no mention of drivers or any incentive or rewards programs.

Will Uber Ads Program Tablets Benefit Drivers And Passengers?

Uber is installing tablets in a few cars for now. Journey Ads appears to be a pilot program, through which, Uber could be testing just how far it can push advertisements. The company is already trying to push ads in the Uber and Uber Eats apps. Ads could even appear within menus.

Uber is also working on "Sponsored Emails" through which businesses can promote their offers. All this is in addition to digital signage which Uber drivers must attach to the roofs of their cars during working hours.

Apart from the signage, the tablets are yet another accessory that drivers must keep ready in their cars. It is not clear if Uber will offer any incentive program for drivers. As Uber is supplying the tablets, it is likely the devices could be stationary or perhaps even immobile, like a small, in-car billboard. This could mean passengers would be mere spectators. This initiative might not have any impact on fares as well simply because passengers aren't interacting with the devices.

Uber can easily offer a lot of features and useful information to passengers while serving them ads via a tablet. However, the company has been silent on all the aspects that hint at any benefits to drivers or passengers. The new pilot program is being trialed in a few cars and areas in the US. The company hasn't indicated if it will bring the program to India.

