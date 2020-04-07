ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Uber Joins Hands With Flipkart To Help People Fight Against COVID-19

    By
    |

    Amid coronavirus outbreak, many companies are coming up to help people in need. Some companies have donated huge amounts for medical facilities and some companies are showing special gestures to help people. The nationwide lockdown has restricted people to stay at their home and fight the ongoing COVID-19 crisis by breaking the chain. However, people are allowed to go out in a medical emergency and to buy basic household amenities.

    Uber Joins Hands With Flipkart To Help People Fight Against COVID-19

     

    Recently, Uber launched its UberMedic Service to help doctors and medical officials and made the service free for them and now the company has joined hands with e-commerce giant Flipkart to deliver necessary amenities for users in selected cities of the country.

    "We understand how important it is for millions of Indians to access essential supplies during the ongoing nationwide lockdown. To meet this need we have tied up with one of India's leading online marketplaces, Flipkart, to provide their customers enhanced access to essential supplies across Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore," reads Uber newsroom.

    Do note that the service is currently available only for Bangalore, Delhi, and Mumbai. E-commerce website like Flipkart Grocery, Grofers, Big Basket, and others are facing a huge shortage of manpower. Most of the delivery agents are not working because of COVID-19 widespread and lockdown scenario.

    At this point, this partnership will help Flipkart to ease the load. According to the report, Uber will deploy its wide range of drivers for last-mile delivery of necessary grocery products. Moreover, the company has also claimed that it will not charge any commission for the service.

    The company also stated that all the earning through the deliveries will be given to the drivers. Moreover, all the safety measures of the drivers associated with the service will be taken care of by the company. The company will provide them with a mask, sanitizers, gloves, along with safety training suggested by the Government of India's guidelines. Hopefully, this service will be extended to other cities also.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: uber flipkart news
    Story first published: Tuesday, April 7, 2020, 16:05 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 7, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X