Uber Joins Hands With Flipkart To Help People Fight Against COVID-19 News oi-Karan Sharma

Amid coronavirus outbreak, many companies are coming up to help people in need. Some companies have donated huge amounts for medical facilities and some companies are showing special gestures to help people. The nationwide lockdown has restricted people to stay at their home and fight the ongoing COVID-19 crisis by breaking the chain. However, people are allowed to go out in a medical emergency and to buy basic household amenities.

Recently, Uber launched its UberMedic Service to help doctors and medical officials and made the service free for them and now the company has joined hands with e-commerce giant Flipkart to deliver necessary amenities for users in selected cities of the country.

"We understand how important it is for millions of Indians to access essential supplies during the ongoing nationwide lockdown. To meet this need we have tied up with one of India's leading online marketplaces, Flipkart, to provide their customers enhanced access to essential supplies across Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore," reads Uber newsroom.

Do note that the service is currently available only for Bangalore, Delhi, and Mumbai. E-commerce website like Flipkart Grocery, Grofers, Big Basket, and others are facing a huge shortage of manpower. Most of the delivery agents are not working because of COVID-19 widespread and lockdown scenario.

At this point, this partnership will help Flipkart to ease the load. According to the report, Uber will deploy its wide range of drivers for last-mile delivery of necessary grocery products. Moreover, the company has also claimed that it will not charge any commission for the service.

The company also stated that all the earning through the deliveries will be given to the drivers. Moreover, all the safety measures of the drivers associated with the service will be taken care of by the company. The company will provide them with a mask, sanitizers, gloves, along with safety training suggested by the Government of India's guidelines. Hopefully, this service will be extended to other cities also.

Best Mobiles in India