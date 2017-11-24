Uber partners with Mahindra & Mahindra to deploy electric vehicles in India

Ride-sharing app Uber today announced a collaboration with Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, part of the $19 billion Mahindra Group, which will explore the deployment of electric vehicles (EVs) on the Uber platform in several cities across India.

Madhu Kannan, Chief Business Officer, Uber India & Emerging Markets, "We are extremely excited about our collaboration with the Mahindra Group to deploy this electric vehicles pilot in India. Aligned with the government's vision, we aim to build a more sustainable future of mobility, moving more people needing on-demand services with fewer, fuller, and more efficient vehicle trips."

"We see a key role for high-efficiency vehicle technologies, and therefore believe that this collaboration with Mahindra, the pioneers in the electric vehicles space, will be truly beneficial not just for Uber but for our driver partners, riders and the cities we operate in, Kannan added.

To begin with, the companies will deploy hundreds of electric vehicles in Delhi and Hyderabad.

Mahindra's electric vehicles on the Uber platform will include the e2oPlus hatch and the eVerito sedan. As part of this collaboration, both the companies will also explore deployment of Mahindra electric vehicles to other cities.

Pawan Goenka, Managing Director, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, "Electric vehicle adoption is clearly gaining momentum in India. As the pioneers of electric vehicles in the country, we would like to be at the forefront, leading this change toward smart and sustainable mobility. Our collaboration with Uber is an important next step to help accelerate the large-scale adoption of electric vehicles on shared mobility platforms, and meet the nation's vision for EVs".

Through this collaboration, driver partners on the Uber app can avail of a package which will include Mahindra electric vehicles at competitive prices, attractive financing and insurance premiums as well as comprehensive maintenance packages from Mahindra and its associates.