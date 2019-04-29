Universe is growing 9% faster than previously observed: NASA News oi-Vishal Kawadkar New observations were made by Hubble telescope.

NASA has confirmed that the universe is expanding at a faster rate than it was believed. The Hubble Space Telescope data shows that space is growing 9% faster, based on how it appeared more than 13 billion years ago.

These measurements of the ancient universe have been observed through the Planck satellite of the European Space Agency. This disparity has been observed in scientific articles in recent years, but it's not clear whether the difference in measurement is due to techniques or wrong measurements.

"This mismatch has been growing and has now reached a point that is really impossible to dismiss as a fluke," said a physics professor.

The latest and accurate measurements from Hubble will help astronomers explain the mismatch in measurements. "The Hubble tension between the early and late universe may be the most exciting development in cosmology in decades," said lead researcher Adam Riess of the Space Telescope Science Institute (STScI).

"This mismatch has been growing and has now reached a point that is really impossible to dismiss as a fluke. This disparity could not plausibly occur just by chance," he added.

NASA's Hubble telescope has always managed to beam back the best of the events taking place in the universe. The telescope captured how the red star spews material that is absorbed by the white dwarf. And this leads to what NASA describes as a "gravitational waltz," that forms the distinctive hourglass-like shape.