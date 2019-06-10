ENGLISH

    Tata Sky Broadband Offers Unlimited Data Plans in 21 Cities: Here Are The Details

    By
    |

    In order to give a tough fight to other DTH players, Tata Sky has now expanded its reach to 21 cities including Mumbai, Bhopal, Telecomtalk reported.

    Tata Sky Broadband Offers Unlimited Data Plans in 21 Cities

     

    According to a report, the company has started its operations by launching services in 14 cities. In its second phase, Tata Sky launches services in Jaipur, Pune, and Kolkata and now it is available in Navi Mumbai, Lucknow, Indore, and Surat.

    Meanwhile, the company is providing unlimited data on many plans and the initial plan starts at Rs. 999 which offers 10Mbps speed. Another of Rs. 1, 250 is now offering 25 Mbps, Rs.1,500 is offering 50 Mbps, while Rs.1800 plan provide 75Mbps speed and Rs. 2400 plan is offering 100 Mbps speed.

    Discontinue Of Multi-Tv Offering

    There are many reports which say that the company is all set to discontinue its Multi-Tv offering in the country. This new change will come into effect from June 15 and all users will charges separately for the packages.

    This move is quite interesting as almost all DTH players including Airtel Digital TV and Dish TV are redesigning their multi-TV policies to comply with the TRAI regulations and Tata Sky is shutting down its policy.

    To recall the company has also a new platform called Tata Binge where users have to pay Rs.249/- a month. The newly launched services will bring digital content from multiple apps on to your TV.

    It is accessible through the Amazon FireTV Stick which will allow subscribers to stream digital content from across a diverse mix of apps through a single platform and single subscription fee. Tata Sky Binge will initially offer digital content from, Hotstar, Sun NXT, Eros NOW, Hungama Play via a single subscription fee.

    In addition, new subscribers will also get three months of Amazon Prime access, which includes unlimited free & fast shipping, unlimited access to movies and TV shows with Prime Video at no additional cost.

     

    Tata Sky is launching new plans almost every day to attract new users and to give a tough fight to others DTH operators but discontinuing Multi- Tv services is not a good idea as almost players are providing this service to its subscribers.

    Story first published: Monday, June 10, 2019, 13:15 [IST]
    

