    Free Tablets, Smartphones For Students In UP: How To Apply Online, Last Date, Eligibility Criteria

    By
    |

    The Uttar Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is gearing up to distribute free smartphones and tablets to almost one crore final year students pursuing their education in the state. This initiative will debut from December 25, 2021. The debut of this scheme marks the debut of the birth anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the former prime minister.

     
    Free Tablets, Smartphones For Students In UP: How To Apply Online

    A vast majority of students including girls from each district of UP are likely to get benefited from the scheme. It is aimed at making students technically advanced. On December 25, the CM will distribute 60,000 smartphones and 40,000 tablets to the students. Over 38 lakh youth have registered themselves on the Digi Shakti Portal. Also, the registration is going on for further students to enroll.

    Already, the UP government has ordered for smartphones and tablets worth Rs. 2,035 crore. Orders have been placed for nearly 10.50 lakh units of smartphones at a price of Rs. 10,740 per unit. Also, it has placed an order for 7,20 lakh units of tablets at a price of Rs. 12,606 per tablet. For reference, visit http://upcmo.up.nic.in/ or https://up.gov.in/ to know about this scheme.

    Eligibility Criteria

    Candidates interested in getting a smartphone or tablet should be a student and a resident of Uttar Pradesh. The final year students of MA, BA, MBBS, BSc, ITI, MD, BTech, and MTech among others are eligible to get the free device at first priority. Students who have got 60% or above can apply for the scheme. Also, the annual income of the family should not be over 2 lakh per annum.

    Eligible candidates should provide the below documents.

    • College ID Certificate
    • Residence Proof
    • Aadhaar Card
    • Marks sheet
    • Caste certificate (if needed)
    • Contact details
    • Recent Passport Size photo

    How To Register?

    To get the free smartphone or tablet, you need to visit the official UP government website as mentioned above.

     

    Step 1: On the homepage of the UP government website, click on the Schemes section.
    Step 2: Select the UP free Smartphone Application form 2021.
    Step 3: In the new window that opens, you will get the Registration form.
    Step 4: Fill in the required details.
    Step 5: Download your documents along with the application form.
    Step 6: Submit the application.
    Step 7: If you are registered successfully, you will get a reference number for the application.

    Monday, December 20, 2021, 18:29 [IST]
