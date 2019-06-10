Huawei Confirms 46 Commercial 5G Contracts, Despite US Ban News oi-Priyanka Dua

Despite the fact US ban Huawei's 5G services, the Chinese telecom giant is claiming that it has obtained 46 commercial 5G contracts so far in 30 countries, PTI reported.

According to a report the company has not shared any details about the countries where it has managed to get the contracts.

However, some of the countries like Australia and New Zealand, have already blocked Huawei from supplying 5G mobile equipment.

In fact, Facebook has also announced that it will longer provide pre-installations of its app on Huawei phones.

To refresh Google has also blocked Huawei's access to its Android operating system and apps as Trump administration officially added Huawei to a trade blacklist.

This also means that Huawei will lose access to Google apps like Maps, Gmail, Search and Assistant from its upcoming phones.

Nokia Confirms 42 Commercial 5G Deals

Nokia has recently confirmed that it has obtained 42 commercial 5G deals in place with operators around the world, 22 with named customers such as T-Mobile, Telia Company and Softbank. Including these agreements, Nokia's 5G deals, trials, and demos total over 100 5G customer engagements to date.

Since the announcement of the 30th commercial 5G contract at the end of March, the company has seen an average of one major contract win each week - with a steady pipeline in place for further agreements.

The company has also said that it has the ability to deliver on crucial network transformation goals has been rewarded by the confidence shown in the company from our existing customers. To date, every 4G customer that has come to us to investigate how we may work with them for 5G has selected Nokia as a vendor and cumulatively we believe we have a higher share with these customers in 5G than we had in 4G.

Early rollouts of 5G have been well publicized in North America, Korea, and Europe and Nokia is looking forward to announcing its work with operators in emerging nations and regions such as India and Latin America over the coming months.