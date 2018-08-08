Users can now disable ‘conversation view’ in Gmail on both Android and iOS platforms

Gmail is one of the most used email services all over the globe. The emailing platform offers a number of features for the users to make it easy for them to use the platform. One such feature is the 'threaded conversation view' which helps the users in reducing the clutter on its platform by grouping the emails. However, this feature might not be suitable for searching older messages. Gmail always had an option for the web users to disable the feature. However, the version of the Gmail lacked this feature up until now.

Google took it to its official blog post to announce that the Gmail app on both the Android and iOS platforms is finally receiving an option where the users will be able to disable the conversation view. This new feature will make it easy for the Gmail mobile users to locate the desired message from a group email.

Now, when a user turns off the threaded conversation view, then their email threads will no longer appear as a conversation. The users will rather receive every email separately, it will not matter if the email is a part of s larger mail-trail.

As the conversation view is activated by default, the users can simply go back to the previous settings by visiting the 'General' tab located under the 'Settings' option. Users can find this option by selecting the settings tab present at the top right corner.

Google had further mentioned in its blog post that 'if you currently have Conversation view turned off on the web, it will be turned off on your mobile app as well." This indicates that a user will not need to change the settings on their mobile and Google will automatically create a balance between the web and mobile version of the Gmail.

Following are the steps to deactivate the Conversation view on mobile for both the Android and iOS platform:

1. First, you need to open the Gmail app. Once the app is open select the hamburger menu placed on the left and select the Settings.

2. Select the email address you want to apply these settings and you will see the option to enable the 'Conversation view' or disable it.

Google has started rolling out this feature for the mobile users and it is expected that the feature will make its way to the Gmail app on both Android and iOS platforms over the coming days.