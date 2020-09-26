Video: Apple Mask Offers Three-Layered Filtration In A Minimalist Design News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Apple Mask is one of the latest offerings from the company. The new mask has been designed in-house and has been given to Apple employees in order to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus. An unboxing video gives us a detailed glimpse of how the mask looks and what's so unique about the Apple Mask.

Apple Mask Unboxing

The video posted by Unbox Therapy reveals the first look at the new mask. To note, the Apple Mask has been designed by the same team before the iPhone and iPad. It features a three-layered filtration and an option to join the ear loops at the back by using a small clip, which creates a secure fit.

The video further notes that the Apple Mask pack packs five sealed, reusable masks. Like all Apple products, the new mask also features a minimalist design. It flaunts a three-piece design that can be extended over the nose, all the way under the chin. The mask doesn't allow air to pass, creating a secured fit and also muffles your voice.

Apple Mask: What's So Unique?

The Apple Mask isn't the only product the company has designed for its employees. The ClearMask is another product to checkout. It is the first FDA-cleared transparent surgical mask, which helps people with hearing impairments to visually communicate. The ClearMask is a product of collaboration with the Washington-based Gallaudet University.

The Apple Mask, on the other hand, is designed for comfort, while also protecting the wearer from the deadly virus. The video also mentions that the mask can be used up to five times. Each mask can be worn up to eight hours at a stretch, after which, it needs to be washed. For now, the ratings and the effectiveness of the Apple Mask are still under wraps. It's also unclear if the Apple Mask or the ClearMask will be available for the general public.

