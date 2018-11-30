ENGLISH

Video: ESA releases stunning time-lapse video to celebrate ISS' 20th anniversary

ESA has a special offering for the ISS on its 20th anniversary.

    To celebrate International Space Station's 20th anniversary, the European Space Agency (ESA) has released a stunning time-lapse video from the orbiting research center. The video was compiled by German astronaut Alexander Gerst with Matt Piper music played in the background.

     

    The video has more than 21,000 images captured from the space station in October. During the same time, it traveled above Earth at an altitude of about 400 km (248.5 miles). The journey began high above Tunisia before it moved to China and then Australia.

    In the video, you can also see the precise position of the ISS through the inserted world map at the top right of the display. It also shows label pop-ups informing about the various cities and countries.

    The video also shows how a day turns to night and night to day. In the night time, the video shows glowing cities and random flashes of light revealing several thunderstorms below. It also shows how the sun bursts over the horizon over New Zealand.

    The ISS travels at 28,880 km/h, which means it takes around 90 minutes for the laboratory to take a full round of our planet. The time-lapse video is playing 15 times faster than the actual speed, showing us two circuits within 15 minutes.

    "Since the very first module Zarya was launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome on 20 November, 1998, the International Space Station has delivered a whole new perspective on this planet we call home," the ESA said on its website.

    Story first published: Saturday, December 1, 2018, 0:10 [IST]
