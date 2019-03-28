Video: Israel's Beresheet chronicles stunning sunrise while going to Moon News oi-Vishal Kawadkar The spacecraft will reach the lunar surface on April 11.

The Israeli SpaceL and Aerospace Industries launched the Beresheet spacecraft on February 22, 2019. The aim of the spacecraft is to land on the lunar surface of the Moon on April 11. The spacecraft will operate on the lunar surface for two days. The spacecraft weighs 585 Kg and was sent to the moon with the help of SpaceX' Falcon 9 rocket.

While on its journey to the Earth's natural satellite, the spacecraft captured a unique video of sunrise from its point of view before entering the Moon's orbit. The video shows our planet hiding the Sun from the spacecraft, and after a while, the solar limb appears, making for a stunning image that pretty much resembles the sunrise.

The spacecraft is currently in its largest elliptical orbit around the Earth and is expected to intersect the moon's orbit on April 4 at 2,51,655 miles away from Earth.

Earlier this month, the Beresheet spacecraft sent back its first-ever selfie. The image shows the spacecraft with the Earth in the background. The image was sent to mission control in Yehud, Israel -- 37,600 kilometers (23,360 miles) away.