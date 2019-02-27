Video: Tesla Model S driver killed in crash, responders fail to open doors News oi-Vishal Kawadkar Tesla doors didn't open after the crash.

A man was killed after his Tesla Model S car crashed into a tree on the Flamingo Road in Davie, claims authorities. The accident also led to the Tesla bursting into flames and the paramedics announced the driver dead on the spot, reports Local10.com.

WATCH: A @Tesla crashes into a tree and bursts into flames in Davie on Flamingo Rd. Unfortunately the driver died on scene according to Davie Fire Rescue. We have @SanelaWPLG on scene working the story. (🎥 via Daniel Dobb) pic.twitter.com/uJCKjWOPJx — Marcine Joseph (@MJ_Reports) February 24, 2019

"There was just no way anybody could have saved whoever was in there," a witness Mark Dodds, who resides nearby, told the outlet. The Police was quick to respond and closed a portion of the southbound lanes of Flamingo Road that were in proximity of the crash.

Back in May 2018, two teenagers were killed after their Tesla crashed into a wall. The car's electric battery caught fire after the crash. The National Transportation Safety Board found that Tesla's lithium-ion battery reignited twice. It burst into flames again when the investigators were inspecting the remains of the car and tried removing the battery reservoir.

In response, Tesla said: "We are deeply saddened by this accident and our thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragedy. We have reached out to the local authorities to offer our cooperation. We understand that speed is being investigated as a factor in this crash, and know that high-speed collisions can result in a fire in any type of car, not just electric vehicles."