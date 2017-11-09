Videocon unveils WallCam Eco Series CCTV solution for Retail Segment

Videocon, the veteran brand known for its TV and a range of consumer durables is also actively engaged in providing End-to-End Security & Surveillance solutions. The company has expanded its product portfolio with the launch of 'Eco Series' range of CCTV Solution. This entry level, low priced series of CCTV solution is targeted at the Retail segment comprising of Household and small commercial establishments.

The 'Eco Series' comprises of 1MP, 1.3 MP and 2MP AHD Indoor & Outdoor cameras and 4, 8 and 16 channel DVRs (Digital Video Recorders). This new series will give choice to the end users to select a combination of cameras and DVRs as per their needs with plug and play convenience. The brand also plans to rollout the range in IP based solution at a later stage.

Videocon claims that the price for a 4 channel DVR and four 1 MP camera (2 indoor + 2 Outdoor) will be an unbeaten industry lowest, approx. Rs 4,990 (plus taxes). The 'Eco Series' will be available at all leading CCTV stores; the brand plans to offer the same through Online Channel as well at a later stage.

Bharti Airtel partners with Amdocs to bring new services in India

Videocon is aiming to accelerate company's market expansion and is targeting a fair market share of 11% by 2020. The company aims to be among the Top 3 prominent players by 2021 with Topline of 1050 Cr.

Mr. Arvind Bali, CEO, Videocon Telecom and Videocon WallCam says that the launch of new 'Eco series' is aimed to break the price perception that people have, and offer CCTV solution at most affordable and never before prices. He further mentioned that Eco Series is simple to install and easy to set up with plug and play convenience, and will be the best solution for household and small commercial establishments such as shops/office etc.

Videocon Wallcam broadly has 4 product and solution series to cater various customer segment in the entry series, low-mid series, mid series and high-end series. The 'Eco Series' is the entry low priced series of the brand targeting the retail segment, while the High-end series is caters to the sophisticated requirements of Enterprise, Corporate and Government segment.

It is worth mentioning that Videocon has recently partnered with Vodafone to launch the first of its kind 4G bundled CCTV solution that includes 4G enabled vehicle surveillance kit and stand-alone 4G enabled Outdoor/indoor CCTV cameras, both with a 4G sim slot to support 4G connectivity.

We have recently set up a Videocon CCTV security solution and will be testing it to find out how's the performance in everyday scenariois. Stay tuned on Gizbot.com.