Vivo Freedom Carnival: How to grab Vivo NEX for Rs 1,947

Vivo Freedom Carnival is all set to kick start from today at 12 pm in India. This will be the Independence Day offers and it will start from August 7 and ends on August 9. During the offer the company is offering discounts, coupon deals and cashback offers on selected Vivo smartphones and accessories as well. So be prepared because the sale is just a few hours to go.

Vivo Freedom Carnival deals

During the offer, you can also avail the Vivo NEX and V9 via flash sale for just Rs 1,947 and accessories like earphones and USB at Rs 72. The price tag of the smartphones is dedicated to the year 1947 when India got independence. The smartphone and accessories flash sale will start at 12 noon for all three days and will last till stocks last.

Vivo is offering Rs 4,000 cashback on selected models on all credit and debit card transaction. It is also offering 12-month no-cost EMI scheme on all Vivo smartphones. The company is also proving free Bluetooth earphones of worth Rs 1,200 on the purchase of NEX, X21 and V9 smartphones.

Vivo Freedom Carnival: Coupon deals

Rs. 50 Coupon on the purchase of Vivo earphones and USB cable

Rs. 200 Coupon on the purchase of Vivo Premium earphones

Rs. 2000 Coupon on the purchase of Vivo V7

Rs. 3000 Coupon on the purchase of Vivo V7+

Here's how you can grab the sale

For grabbing the best deals during the sale make sure you have your Vivo account on the website. If not then create a Vivo account before the sale and keep your self-login.

If possible you can also save your items in the cart and save your card details in advance. Now, you are all ready for the Vivo Freedom Carnival. Make sure you are using a high speeds internet service during the sale so that it won't take to much time to load your pages. All the best with your purchase, and do comment below if you manage to purchase one.