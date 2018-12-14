ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Vivo to invest Rs 4000 crore in new manufacturing plant

Vivo also pointed out that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath welcomed the initiative and congratulated it for the upcoming facility.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Chinese smartphone Vivo has announced an additional investment of Rs. 4000 crore to set up a new manufacturing facility in Uttar Pradesh.'

    Vivo to invest Rs 4000 crore in new manufacturing plant

     

    The company has acquired additional 169-acre of land has been acquired near the existing 50-acre manufacturing facility that will help expand Vivo's manufacturing capabilities and support its continued growth in the country.

    Nipun Marya, Director-Brand Strategy, Vivo India said, "Vivo entered India in 2014 with a commitment to bring product innovation, focus and value to our consumers. India is a key market for us, and today we have reiterated our commitment by entering the next phase of growth in India, all the while aligning ourselves with the 'Make in India' initiative. Additionally, we're proud that the new plant will offer a major benefit to the surrounding area through high-quality job creation and training opportunities."

    Vivo also pointed out that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath welcomed the initiative and congratulated it for the upcoming facility.

    The smartphone company said that the new manufacturing facility will help in achieving its vision of providing best-in-class mobile phones with an affordable pricing in addition to the already existing facility at Greater Noida.

    The existing manufacturing set-up, which saw an investment of Rs. 300 crore already functions at a capacity of 2 million units per month with more than 5,000 workforces.

    Furthermore, Vivo will generate 5000 additional employment in the first phase of expansion. During this phase, Vivo also plans to double the current production capacity to 50 million units per annum.

    Read More About: vivo manufacturing Mobile news
    Story first published: Friday, December 14, 2018, 12:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 14, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue