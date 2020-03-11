ENGLISH

    Vivo Launches 6G Research And Development Team In China

    By
    |

    While we are still talking about the 5G network and several countries are still imposing the 5G connectivity, Vivo has taken a step further; the company announced the launched of its 6G research and development team which will start preparing for the data explosion obstacles in the coming future. Meanwhile, the Indian telecom sector is yet to start the 5G trails. The announcement came from Vivo's headquarters situated in South China.

    The head of Communications Research Institue, Qin Fei, stated that "Although the commercial use of 5G has just started, Vivo has already rolled out layouts for 6G, exploring the next-generation technology ahead of time." In simple words, the company has already started developing the next-generation network and the company will lay the foundation of 6G.

    According to the reports, Vivo has formed a dedicated and specialized team which is going to be responsible for the early-stage development of the 6G network. The next-generation network will be demonstrated on the new technology. The team will also demonstrate the capability of the next-gen network in different scenarios. Vivo is already in talking terms with the networking industry.

    Qin also mentioned that the 6G development team will also cooperate with domestic and foreign universities for their research to get better output. Vivo is one of the largest smartphone manufacturing brand across the globe. The company claims that it has 300 million users across the globe. The 6G research and development project will take time and it will only help in upcoming years. The report suggests that the 6G network will arrive somewhere in the second half of the decade.

    Let's see how much time India will take to roll out the 5G network in the country and which telecom operator is going to roll out 5G network fist in the country.

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 11, 2020, 17:46 [IST]
