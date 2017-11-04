Vivo opens its first experience center in India

Following Xiaomi and Oppo, Vivo another Chinese smartphone player has now opened its first Experience Center in Bengaluru, India. This experience center was inaugurated in the presence of Sruthi Hariharan, a popular Kannada film actress.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Kenny Zeng, Chief Marketing Officer, Vivo India said, "The launch of our first Experience Center in India demonstrates our commitment to create compelling and immersive opportunities for our customers to experience our products before making a purchase decision. We will be launching additional Experience Centers across key markets in India in the coming months."

The newly opened Vivo Experience Center is spread across 3600 sq. ft. with two floors and is located at Brigade Road, one of the most popular high-street retail hub and business district of the city.

Both the floors of the Experience Center have retail community zones that provide customers access to the entire range of Vivo smartphones. And now the customers will have an opportunity to gain first-hand experience of the entire portfolio of Vivo products in an engaging and stimulating environment.

However, Vivo already has over 80,000 retail stores across India and sells through all Vivo exclusive stores, e-commerce platforms like Flipkart and Amazon, and all the modern retail stores. But this is the first time the company has come up with the Experience Store. The Chinese brands are really working on making their smartphones reach out many more consumers and are coming out with such strategies.

Source: PTI