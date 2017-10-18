Vodafone partners with HP India & KPMG for GST solutions in India

Vodafone Business Services (VBS), the enterprise arm of Vodafone India has joined hands with HP India and KPMG in India to offer 'GST Ready Solutions' for business.

The end-to-end solution comprises of hardware from world's leading PC brand - HP, GST invoicing software by KPMG, cloud storage for storing invoice data, uninterrupted GST Suvidha Provider (GSP) access, e-sign, GST registration and migration services.

Adding to it, Vodafone's seamless connectivity will ensure a smooth transition of enterprises to the adoption of GST.

"The solutions are available on VBS platform at an affordable price with EMI options starting from Rs 630 per month for 24 months. VBS solutions also include cloud storage for secure data backup, registration, migration and e-sign services, and professional guidance and support," the Vodafone statement said

Sumeer Chandra, MD, HP Inc. India said, "This solution will especially help SMEs, start-ups, and SOHOs manage their business under the new structure while enhancing their contribution to India's economic growth. In addition, we are also enabling a dedicated call center, managed by specialized tax experts to support customers on any GST related queries and operational issues."

Nick Gliddon, Director, Vodafone Business Services, said "We are excited to offer a first-of-its-kind integrated GST solution for SMEs, start-ups, and SOHOs - our GST Ready Solutions for Business, to help them embark upon the digital journey. At Vodafone Business Services, our endeavor is to make all businesses digitally ready to take their business to the next level. We are happy to be associated with HP and KPMG in India and provide a seamless experience to our customers by being the first service provider in the country to offer an integrated GST solution."

