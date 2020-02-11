Just In
Vodafone Paytm Cashback Offer: How To Get Benefits Up To Rs. 2,500
Telecom operator Vodafone has teamed up with Paytm to provide a new lucrative offer for its subscribers. As a part of this new cashback offer, subscribers of the telco can save up to Rs. 2,500 as they pay their mobile bill or recharge their mobile number. Check out the details of this offer below.
Paytm has opened a dedicated webpage for this cashback offer and has shared all the details pertaining to it over there. It has revealed that this Vodafone Paytm cashback offer can be availed by both new and existing users. Below are the details of this offer for interested users.
Vodafone Paytm Cashback Offer
As per Paytm, Vodafone users will get Rs. 15 cashback on recharging their mobile number using this platform. Besides this, users will get the remaining Rs. 2,485 cashback in the form of Flight, Bus, Paytm Movie or Paytm First vouchers. Notably, the cashback is applicable only for select users right now.
Each user is eligible to take part in the Vodafone Paytm cashback offer only one during the period of the offer. And, the minimum recharge amount to avail the benefits of this offer is Rs. 149. It has been confirmed that this is a limited period offer, so users will have to hurry up to get benefits worth Rs. 2,500.
Coupon Code To Get Benefits
In addition to doing a recharge of minimum Rs. 149 via Paytm, users will have to apply the coupon code ‘VODANEW2500' to avail the cashback benefits of up to Rs. 2,500. Notably, the existing Paytm users will have to key in the promo code ‘VODA2500' to get the benefits of the cashback offer.
Without using the coupon code, users will not be able to get the cashback. And, if a user wins something, the rewards will be sent within 24 hours of making the transaction.
Offer For Paytm Users
Digging into the rules of the Vodafone Paytm Cashback offer and the differences for the new and existing users, it looks like the new users will get a cashback of flat Rs. 30 on doing a recharge. However, the existing users will get only Rs. 15 on carrying out a recharge. Apart from this difference, the other details are the same for both new and existing Paytm users.
