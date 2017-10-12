Vodafone ties up with YuppTV to strengthen its content offering

India's second largest telecom operator Vodafone has partnered with OTT streaming service YuppTV to strengthen its content offering.

With this partnership, Vodafone Play subscribers can now access an extensive basket of Live TV Channels & Movies, etc by YuppTV.

Avneesh Khosla, Associate Director - Consumer Business, Vodafone India said, "With mobiles becoming the preferred screen for entertainment, the average time spent on smartphones daily is significantly higher than TV, demonstrating that the engagement levels provided by smartphones remain unparalleled."

Khosla said that "Our customers are constantly seeking enriching and diverse content options, especially regional content. Through our partnership with YuppTV, Vodafone Play subscribers get a wider choice of Live TV, popular movies & shows and access to an enriched regional content."

In addition to popular movies and shows, YuppTV's prowess in the regional content will enable Vodafone Play to strengthen its content offering, while YuppTV intends to reach out to Vodafone's wide customer base across the country.

Commenting on the collaboration, Uday Reddy, Founder & CEO, YuppTV said "We are excited to present Vodafone users with our extensive services and entertainment solutions. Now, Vodafone users can simply select from the choicest collection of Live-TV, web-series, movies and TV shows available at YuppTV and enjoy entertaining, snackable content, on-the-go. We are hopeful that the Vodafone users will enjoy and appreciate the mix of Live-TV, movies and TV shows available on YuppTV."

While Vodafone is spread across the Indian hinterlands, YuppTV has an enviable collection of high-quality entertaining content in multiple languages. The association will provide users with the entertainment solutions of their choice at any time, anywhere.