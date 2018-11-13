Volkswagen gets Siri Shortcuts support for its Car-Net app

If you own a Volkswagen car, you might have a new way of unlocking your car, start and stop electric charging and check on the mileage of the vehicle. Well, all thanks to the new Siri integration to VW's Car-Net app.

Users will also be able to turn on alarms, start the defroster, adjust the temperature and remind the owner where the vehicle is parked. Users can also set up routines using Siri Shortcuts, a feature that was introduced with the rollout of iOS 12. So now users can ask Siri to warm the car or defrost the windshield, all this with a single command.

Volkswagen charges a monthly subscription fee for the Car-Net app, which means getting those Siri Shortcuts needs you to shell out some money. The new update also deepens Volkswagen's ties with smart voice assistants, the company already has Amazon's Alexa added in some of its cars.

We have already seen major manufacturers tying up with big automobile firms. In October, Samsung also announced two new automotive solutions - the Exynos Auto and Samsung ISOCELL Auto. Exynos is Samsung's semiconductor brand that was founded in 2011. While ISOCELL is the imagery arm of the company which was launched in 2017. The new chips for vehicles will be dubbed as Exynos Auto and ISOCELL Auto.

Though we've already seen the Exynos Auto branding, the company seems to be further dividing the brand. The Exynos chips will be categorized into Exynos Auto V, Exynos Auto A, and Exynos Auto T. The V chips are meant for infotainment, while the A chips are made for driving aids and T for telematics.

Back in 2015, Samsung also teamed up with BMW to develop brains for the smart cars. Companies like Google are also poised with developing their own driver-less cars and as the Automobile space seems to be getting more disruptive and innovative with the development of driver-less and smart vehicles.