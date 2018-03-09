VuLiv Player launches intelligent eye-tracking technology EyeVu

VuLiv Player, the intelligent audio-video platform that uses Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning has announced the launch of EyeVu.

Built on native android library, EyeVu, is an intelligent technology that works on human eye movement across a set of angles or even eye blinking to create an algorithm that calculates the exact number of seconds or video frames a consumer's attention was lost or regained and generates real-time data that provides rich creative insights for brands to investigate a consumer's viewing interest pattern to a particular ad campaign or video content.

Manoj Kumar Gupta, Founder & CEO, VuLiv Player, said, "In a world of technology as marketing becomes increasingly automated, brands need to ensure creativity and innovation don't suffer as a result. Today, human attention to an advertising campaign on the digital platform is being measured by the number of seconds a video content is played without assigning any importance to what is actually being watched/viewed."

"With EyeVu AI, marketers first time will receive the scientific measurement of a video content's emotional engagement and predictive effectiveness of target audience, thereby creating the most effective formulae of gripping storytelling for brands. This technology combined with AI and Big Data can unearth human science data to build right creative content, be it for advertising or entertainment," Gupta added.

This eliminates the problems of misleading data on consumer's viewing patterns and combats frauds in digital advertising.

The data generated can also help decode the science of compelling storytelling by advising marketers to rework on the content frame by frame and create A-B video testing samples to analyze audience response by exposing them to different edits of a video under controlled conditions.

According to marketing research firm eMarketer's data, mobile will account for more than half (62.0 percent) of overall digital ad spending, which is expected to hit a total of $2.8 billion by 2020. Globally, mobile ad spending touched $36.6 billion in 2016, accounting for 51 percent of overall digital advertising spending, according to IAB's Internet Advertising Revenue Report.

With VuLiv Player's EyeVu data, marketers can analyse the creative lift of entertainment video piece that is been targeted to the consumer, predict and analyse their actual viewing pattern, understand where the customer's attention is dropping or where they are most attentively watching in a video advertising session and create more relevant, compelling and gripping brand advertising content, saving almost 90 percent marketing dollars and generate accurate conversions to the campaign.

.