Watch Man Vs Wild Featuring PM Narendra Modi Tonight At 9 PM — Here’s How to Watch
The most-awaited episode of Man vs Wild for the majority of Indians is all set to air today. The popular show of Discovery Channel which is hosted by Bear Grylls is going to feature Indian PM, Narendra Modi. Recently, Grylls shared a few glimpses of the episode where we can see PM Modi accompanying him in the Jim Corbett National Park, Uttarakhand. Here’s how you can watch the streaming tonight.
How To Wath Man Vs Wild With PM Modi
The episode will be streamed in India tonight at 9 PM on Discovery India. You can watch the show either on a cable network or on a dish satellite. Make sure you have subscribed to the channel otherwise you won't be able to watch the show.
You can also watch the streaming on your smartphone via JioTV, and Airtel TV, the show will air on Discovery India and Discovery Network. TataSky users can also watch the show on their smartphones.
Recently, Grylls released another clip of the show where he is seen explaining PM Modi about the dangers of spending time in the wildlife and how he has to keep the most important man of India safe. The clip also shows a part where Grylls makes a makeshift weapon and handed it over to the PM for the safety.
To recall, Man Vs Wild is a popular show of Discovery which was first aired in November 2006. This is a survival television show where host Bear Grylls is left in the middle of a jungle, desert, glacier or any isolated terrain from where he has to make efforts to survive and get back to a safe area.
