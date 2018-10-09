ENGLISH

WeWork Labs India launch: Community for incubators and accelerators

WeWork Labs is available in 8 different countries

    WeWork, a co-working space providing company has officially launched the WeWork Labs in India in Bengaluru. WeWork Labs provides the community, education, connections, and mentorship to help anyone take the startup path and grow.

    WeWorks currently works with 268,000 members across with world with more than 1000 startups.

    WeWork Labs collaborates with local incubators and accelerators to provide holistic, long-term support for startups throughout their journey. This is a platform, where WeWorks offers a different layer of support to entrepreneurs to achieve their goals.

    WeWork Labs will partner with the people without taking equity in the member companies. WeWork Lab will be a paid programme to help entrepreneurs to make their idea into a reality. WeWork Labs can offer a helping hand at the different stages, including pre-accelerator and post-accelerator.

    WeWorks Labs has a global footprint and works across the industries. Companies like jackpocket, entrupy, teachable, coffee meets bagels are some of the alumni members of WeWork Labs. WeWork Labs is present in 8 countries (including India), and Gurugram has the first WeWork Labs setup in India. One can join WeWorks Labs as a Incubators and Accelerators or as a mentor.

    WeWorks Labs pricing in India

    In India, WeWorks Lab charges Rs 17,000 per person per month. WeWorks Labs India is located in Gurugram, India (Platina Tower) and the programme is open registration.

    To get more information on the WeWork Labs, visit WeWork India official website.

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 9, 2018, 16:35 [IST]
