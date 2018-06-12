WhatsApp calls might soon be banned in India to stop terrorist activities

WhatsApp has become a vital means of communication for the users in India and around the globe. The end-to-end encrypted messaging platform which is available for the users to have a safe and secure platform to communicate. However, it seems that Indian government might soon ban one of the popular features of the WhatsApp.

It is being speculated that the Indian Government might block WhatsApp calling feature. The Indian government is taking such measure in order to curb the communication which happens between the militants and their handlers or associates across the Indian border. The Indian government is said to be working on an outline strategy that can be used to block WhatsApp calling in the affected areas.

The first incident that came to light regarding the usage of WhatsApp for the terror activities was an attack at Nagrota Army camp back in 2016. It was revealed back then that the terrorists were using the WhatsApp messaging platform to communicate with their associates. Following this, the NIA (National Investigation Agency) also found that WhatsApp was also being used as a direction guide across the border.

This comes as a major concern for most of the countries including India. The Indian Home Ministry also held a meeting recently in order to discuss the possible solutions for this issue. In the meeting, some notable dignitaries were present including officials from the MeitY (Ministry of Electronics and Information technologies, DoT (Department of Telecommunication) along with some of the security agencies from Jammu and Kashmir police.

The government, however, seems to be clueless at the moment as most of the messaging apps that are available today have an end-to-end messaging platform which is impenetrable. However, the Indian government has now decided that it will introduce new policies which will bring the WhatsApp under the Indian jurisdictions. This, in turn, will help the Indian government to curb the spreading of malicious data, keep a tab on terrorist activities and also the distribution of child pornography. The Indian government is also working on developing stringent IT laws to crackdown such criminal activities on the social networking platform.