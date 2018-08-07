WhatsApp Forward limits feature is now available on iOS platform

WhatsApp has been recently rolling out a number of features for its platform to curb the spread of rumors and fake news from its platform. The company has been under pressure from the Indian government to tackle the situation and following which the company has introduced the forward label messages on its platform. This nifty feature enables a user to know when they have received a forwarded message. This feature is expected to control the public lynching which is the results of such rumored fake messages.

The new forward label message feature prevents the users from forwarding a message to more than five chats. The feature went live for the Android users in India recently. Now, the company has made the feature available for the iOS users as well. WhatsApp has started rolling out the forward labeled messages feature for the stable version of WhatsApp on the iOS platform. The latest update (build 2.18.81) brings the forward limit feature for the iOS users and will allow the users to forward messages to only up to five contacts at a time.

With the latest update, the users will receive a 'pop-up notification' regarding the 'forward limitation' if in case they try to forward a message to more than five chats at a time. As we mentioned earlier that WhatsApp is under a lot of pressure from the Indian government have been asked to take measures that can restrain the fake messages from reaching the maximum number of the users. It is worth noting the fact that the Indian user base shares the maximum number of messages and videos on WhatsApp as compared to the other companies. This increases the chances of fake news to spread like fire. This is the reason why the forward message limit is restricted to maximum five users in India as compared to the rest of the globe where it is expected that the forward message limit will be up to 20 users at a time.

The forward limit feature is among one of the many measures that WhatsApp is taking in order to curb the spread of fake news and rumors on its platform. The company has also recently announced a reward program for the researchers so they can also help in curbing the spread of fake news and rumors. WhatsApp will also alert the users of potentially unsafe links. With the availability of the forward limit feature, one can expect that the fake news and rumors can be avoided on the instant-messaging platform.