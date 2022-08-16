WhatsApp New Beta Update Lets You recover Deleted Messages; Find Out How News oi-Rohit Arora

WhatsApp's worldwide popularity is attributed to the end-to-end encryption platform that makes it one of the most secure messaging apps on the market. The Meta-owned messaging application is frequently releasing new updates to further enhance the privacy aspects for its users. WhatsApp has also added the option to delete sent messages, which wasn't there in the initial years of its operations.

Now, the brand is testing another new feature that will let users restore deleted messages.

WhatsApp To Make Deleted Message Recovery An Easy Process

Until now, WhatsApp only lets a user delete messages either for themselves or everyone. The brand recently expanded the timeframe to delete an old message by up to two days. However, if in case the user deletes any of the sent text, there is no provision to recover it. Specifically, from the app itself. But that changes now. A new report via WABetraInfo suggests the company has started developing the option to let users recover deleted messages.

The upcoming privacy feature is reportedly in the testing phase and is available for the WhatsApp beta version. The update is being rolled out with the WhatsApp beta 2.22.18.13 build. Only a handful of users are said to have experienced this new option. The mass rollout for this update is currently not in sight. WhatsApp also has not shared any word on this development. But since this feature is seen being tested, it should be released in a stable build soon.

With this new option, WhatsApp users will be able to recover accidentally deleted messages. This is one of the most common scenarios where users by mistake tap on the Delete for me option instead of the Delete for everyone and the message can't be recovered to rectify the mistake. Thankfully, WhatsApp has been able to recognize this issue and is bringing a fix for it with the upcoming update.

As far as the time frame is concerned, the current limit to recover a deleted text message is just a few seconds. The exact time limit will be determined once the update is released. It would be interesting to see if the company expands the time limit to delete the message in the future.

