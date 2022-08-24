WhatsApp's ‘Unread’ Chat Filter Makes Life Easier: Here's How To Use News oi-Rohit Arora

WhatsApp is firing on all cylinders to upgrade its platforms for users to make the most of it. The Meta-owned instant messaging application has released numerous features in the last few months and seems like it isn't done just yet. Amongst the several WhatsApp features under development is the new "unread chat filter" which will eliminate the hassle of going through the entire chat logs to read any missed messages.

What is this new feature and how will the user experience on WhatsApp get better? Read on to know.

WhatsApp Unread Chat Filter Feature Announced: Details Here

WhatsApp via its official Twitter handle has announced the latest "unread chat filter" feature being released for the masses. Now, you can sort your chats with an 'unread' filter for extra control and organization, said WhatsApp.

The latest WhatsApp tool is being made available for Android users for now. WhatsApp web users aren't left behind and will be able to use the new chat filter option on the desktop version of the messaging app. The brand is yet to confirm this feature's availability for iOS users. But we believe, some information is to be revealed soon.

As far as the functionality is concerned, the "unread chat filter" option will sort and show all the unread or missed messages. This will make sure users don't miss out on any important message which has become a common scenario with messages flooding the app.

Once this feature is active on your respective devices, you will be able to see a new filter tab. This option will be positioned right next to the search tab on the top of the app's homepage. After you select this filter option, WhatsApp's AI will automatically curate the chat list and highlight the unread messages. If you are wondering, how can you use this feature, follow the below-mentioned steps.

Steps To Use Unread Chat Filter Feature On WhatsApp

1. Open the WhatsApp application on your respective Android smartphone or desktop.

2. On the homepage of the messaging app, locate the search option. Tap on it.

3. You'll see a bunch of options including Unread, Photos, Videos, Links, GIFs, Audio, and Documents.

4. Select the Unread option from the above list.

5. As soon as you hit the Unread tab, the app's window will show all the unread chats.

Notably, the chats will be sorted on a recent basis. The most recently unread text will be at the top followed by the rest as per the timeline. The feature will certainly make our daily lives better with the instant messaging application.

