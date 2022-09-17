WhatsApp’s First Short Film to Soon Premiere on Prime Video & YouTube News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

It might come as a surprise to many, but the Meta-owned instant messaging app WhatsApp is foraying into the film business. Earlier this week, the company announced its first-ever original short film "Naija Odyssey", which narrates the true story of NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, who was born to Nigerian parents in Athens, Greece.

Is WhatsApp Getting Into Film Business?

As per Techcrunch, "Naija Odyssey" is a short film and not a full-length feature film. It is said to have a runtime of 12 minutes. This short film will premiere on the WhatsApp's social media channels such as YouTube and streaming service Amazon Prime Video on September 21, 2022.

The short film "Naija Odyssey" signifies WhatsApp's entry into the entertainment sector, an unusual attempt made by the social messaging app. Unlike the original content offered by Apple, "Naija Odyssey" seems like a way to endorse the brand given that Antetokounmpo signed an agreement deal with WhatsApp recently, another first for the messaging app.

"Naija Odyssey" Official Trailer

Here is the official trailer of Naija Odyssey. The trailer description on YouTube suggests that the short film will show the NBA star's life and the world around him. It will tell viewers about his life.

As per a recent report from Variety, this movie is a piece of branded content, which makes use of Antetokounmpo's worldwide fame. He was named NBA All-Star Game MVP for the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021.

The report suggests this is an attempt from WhatsApp to bring people all over the world together. WhatsApp's global head of marketing, Vivian Odior stated, "Naija Odyssey" is a story that reinforces the way the messaging app helps us embrace our multifaceted lives. He adds that the app lets people embrace all sides of their lives by connecting to those who matter most.

