Windows 10 New Update Fixes File Explorer Bug; Still Has Limitations

Microsoft released its latest Windows 10 update to fix some bugs, especially the file explorer bugs, which were responsible for freezing the explorer and search bar. The patch, KB4532695, will take some time to reach out to the users in its fully tested form. Once it is available, you can have it installed by moving to Settings > Update and Security > Windows Update > Download.

Back in 2019, users often had limitations tracking files while using PCs. After a series of tests and experiments, Microsoft came up with its November patch for Windows 10 i.e. version 1909. The update didn't work so well and remained inefficient in fixing numerous bugs that clogged the file explorer.

Due to the bugs, the search bar was subjected to freezing, ultimately offering quite delayed search results. Due to the accumulation of bugs, the file explorer even used to crash at times. Another limitation was-- users couldn't even copy and paste text with the right-click in the search bar itself.

Things seem to get resolved greatly with the new update. Once the patch is installed, freezing issues will be resolved. And, you can copy and paste text in the search bar, with right-click. As a result, the file explorer will no longer be sluggish while browsing.

However, the new patch still has some limitations. While using the beta version of the update, users were not able to clear the unwanted search results that got flashed in the Windows search drop-down box. The next issue found on the update was-- users had to double click in the search bar to move the text cursor. Last but not the least, before copy-paste by using right-click on the search bar, they first needed to activate the bar by left-clicking.

Hopefully, Microsoft will fix even the slight causing limitation, before the patch rolls out in the final form.

