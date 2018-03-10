Windows Insiders- new privacy screen settings layout coming to Windows 10

Microsoft has recently made an announcement that Windows Insiders will get the first look at the new privacy set up experience coming to Windows 10 this spring. The updates will include changes to the setup experience for privacy settings. This new design conveys intensive information to help customers make focused choices about their privacy and offers two new settings for Inking & Typing and Find My Device.

Microsoft is also offering various experiences to its Insiders to hear multiple points of view, along with preferences on the best set up experience that showcases privacy set up choices. All customers can review and update their privacy settings at any time in Start > Settings > Privacy.

Windows offers previews to people who sign up for our Windows Insider program so they can provide us feedback while the product is still in development. By better understanding how they use Windows 10, and listening to their feedback, they help us build better products that more people and organizations will enjoy.

General changes, improvements, and fixes for PC

• Fixed an issue where if you tried to open a file that was available online-only from OneDrive that hadn't been previously downloaded to your PC (marked with a green checkmark in File Explorer), your PC could bugcheck (GSOD).

• Fixed an issue where post-install at the first user-prompted reboot or shutdown, a small number of devices experienced a scenario wherein the OS fails to load properly and might have entered a reboot loop state.

• Fixed an issue where the Microsoft Store might be completely broken or gone altogether after upgrading.

• Fixed an issue where when you denied Movies & TV access to your videos library (through the "Let Movies & TV access your videos library?" popup window or through Windows privacy settings), Movies & TV would crash when you navigated to the "Personal" tab.

• Fixed two issues impacting the usability of Windows Mixed Reality on the previous build (Windows Mixed Reality running at a very low frame rate (8-10fps), and a potential crash at startup that could cause Windows Mixed Reality to not work).

• Fixed an issue from recent flights resulting in the Direct Messages section of Twitter.com potentially not rendering in Microsoft Edge.

• Fixed an issue from recent flights causing precision touchpads to periodically need a few tries to be able to move the mouse.

• Fixed an issue impacting the Italian touch keyboard layout where the period key would act as a delete key in UWP apps.

• Fixed an issue impacting the Czech touch keyboard layout where numbers on the &123 view couldn't be inserted into UWP apps.

• Fixed an issue where you couldn't use touch to interact with the Timeline scrollbar.

• Fixed an issue where a failed app update could result in that app becoming unpinned from the taskbar.

• Fixed an issue where the controls in the Focus Assist Settings subpages didn't have accessible labels.

• Fixed an issue from the last few flights where after launching, minimizing, then closing UWP apps enough times, you would stop being able to launch UWP apps.

