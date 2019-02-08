WORKTECH Hosts its First Conference in India - WORKTECH19 Bengaluru

After a successful run across the world, WORKTECH concluded its maiden conference in India with WORKTECH19 Bengaluru. The conference brought together eminent leaders from around the globe to explore and debate on the workplace of tomorrow and the new trends & technologies that are revolutionizing the work culture.

The event featured experts like Philip Ross, Futurologist & CEO, Cordless Group & UNWORK, Neil Salton, Managing Director, ChangeWorq, Geetha Adinarayan, Executive IT Architect, IBM Watson Internet of Things, IBM Labs; Ulrich Blum, Associate, Zaha Hadid Architects; Praveen Vasudeva , Director, Workplace Resources, CISCO, Anurag Mathur, CEO, SAVILLS, among others.

The event discussed the changing face of work and workplace, the future of data-led workspace design, future of work with smart IOT & AI, how workplace design is used as a strategic choice, why architecture & design matters, optimization of space at workplaces, and global tech trends & co-fusion between people, place, and technology that will shape the new world of work in years to come.

Philip Ross, Futurologist & CEO, Cordless Group & UNWORK, said

We are excited to bring WORKTECH to India, and see great scope for growth here. The workspace market in the country is growing exponentially, and India as a country is maturing into one of the powerhouses. With every possible global brand trying to carve a niche in India, we are excited about empowering international brands about the diverse culture and practices in India and help them implement that here. We would like to take best practices from the world into India and from India to the world. With digitization and adoption of emerging technologies, India has a vast potential to explore and ride on the future of work and technology.

Neil Salton, Managing Director, ChangWorq PTE Ltd (Singapore), said

It's been a real pleasure to be in Bangalore for the first WORKTECH conference held in India. I've been particularly impressed by the sophistication of the dialogue at the event and it's clear that real progress is being made in India to develop people-centric spaces that are both productive and enjoyable to work in.

WORKTECH19 hosted 250 senior-level professionals from diverse sectors like CRE, architecture & design, IT & facilities, among others. In the past, WORKTECH has been held in London, New York, San Francisco, Amsterdam, Shanghai, Singapore, São Paulo, and Buenos Aires.