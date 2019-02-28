TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
World's biggest radio telescope to beat Hubble space telescope
A new way of imaging the extraterrestrial sky is on its way.
Square Kilometre Array (SKA), the world's largest radio telescope, is just a few steps away from completion. The telescope has been built in the West Australian desert and a team of scientists is giving it the final touches.
The ambitious project is being led by the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO). The SKA will comprise of more than 132,000 low-frequency antennas in Australia and hundreds of dishes in South Africa. This makes for a total area of 1 square kilometer, reports CNET. The whole setup might draw resemblance to a Christmas tree, said CSIRO.
With SKA, the data exchange will happen in petabits per second which means the enhanced infrastructures will also have to control the level of radio emissions. It will feature up to 65,000 fiber optic cables that will allow for data transfer from antennas to telescope's supercomputing setup. The construction of the telescope is said to begin in 2020.
After completion, the SKA will be capable of capturing the extraterrestrial objects surpassing the Hubble telescope. This will allow scientists to learn about the formation of stars and galaxies after the Big Bang. Besides, the telescope will also be helpful in exploring dark energy and magnetic fields.
Besides, NASA is also working on a new telescope that will map out space in extreme detail. In the process, the telescope will examine millions of galaxies - some of which are so far that it takes their light around 10 billion years to reach our planet.