    World's first Iron Man suit patent awarded to British creators

    The suit comprises of turbine engines fitted on the arms.

    The world might soon see a real-life Iron Man suit or something close at least. However, it won't be created by Tony Stark but by a bunch of few British creators. Well, they aren't calling it the Iron Man suit, instead, it has been referred to as a 'jet suit.'

    The Jet Suit is a wearable flight system that comprises of turbine engines that are fitted on the arms and the rear of the suit. The gas turbines are capable of producing over 1,000 brake horsepower to take flight and can reach up to speeds over 55mph (89kph).

    The bodysuit has already registered its name in the Guinness book of world records back in 2017 for the fastest speed in a body-controlled jet engine power suit. Gravity, a British tech startup, filed for the patent and demonstrated the suit in more than 20 countries around the world.

    Browning also said that the company is also hoping to develop a series of these suits for teams to use fly around competitive race courses.

    'Since launching Gravity in 2017, we have not stopped challenging the status quo,' he said.

    'Restlessly pioneering developments in STEM, today's patent issuance is a giant milestone for Gravity which will enable us to continue to innovate and hopefully inspire others.'

    'Our current priority is the launch of a Gravity Race Series in late 2019, which will see a new cohort of diverse pilots putting their flight skills to the test, competing in teams on courses around the world.'

