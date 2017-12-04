World’s first text message was sent 25 years ago on 3rd Dec 1992

As we all know SMS or Short Message Service is very important part of life, however now Whatsapp has taken that place, but have you ever thought of when was the first SMS was sent? It was on the 3rd December 1992 yes you heard it right as the world's first text message was sent by Neil Papworth twenty-five years ago.

In 1992, Neil Papworth, a 22-year-old software programmer, sent the first ever text message from a computer to his colleague Richard Jarvis.

Papworth had been working as a developer and test engineer to create a Short Message Service (SMS) for his client, Vodafone. That very first text sent on the 3rd December 1992, simply said 'MERRY CHRISTMAS'.

"I had no idea just how popular texting would become, and that this would give rise to emojis and message apps used by millions," Papworth said.

"I only recently told my children that I sent that first text. Looking back with hindsight, it's clear to see that the Christmas message I sent was a pivotal moment in mobile history."

One year later in 1993, Nokia introduced an SMS feature with a distinctive 'beep' to signal an incoming message.

At first, text messages had a 160-character limit. Early adopters got around this by inventing 'txt spk', such as 'LOL' for 'laughing out loud' and 'emoticons' - symbols made from keyboard characters to show emotions. These would later inspire the creation of the first emojis.

In 1999, seven years after Neil Papworth's first SMS message, texts could finally be exchanged on multiple networks, propelling them into greater popularity than ever before.

Today, 'MERRY CHRISTMAS' messages are now sent by millions all over the world using texts, videos, and emojis.

Marking the 25th anniversary since the first text, Papworth has imagined a more modern version of his 1992 Christmas message, this time using emojis.