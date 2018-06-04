Xbox One might soon get Alexa and Google Assistant support

Xbox users have something interesting in store for them. Apart from the Microsoft Cortana, the Xbox one users might soon have the support for Amazon's Alexa and Google Assistant. The rumors regarding the impending integration of Amazon's digital assistants have been making several rounds over the internet. However, a recently leaked screenshot which is said to be Xbox One preferences menu has revealed that the support is not only for Alexa but also for the Google Assistant might be available soon for the users.

As per some reports from the Window Central, Xbox which is one of the popular gaming consoles available in the market is expected to receive an update soon. The update will activate the support for the new assistants' i.e Alexa and Google Assistant.

A screenshot is making the rounds over the internet in which it can be seen that an upcoming Xbox One software update will bring a 'digital assistants' section. The new section will allow the users to activate Cortana, Google Assistant, and Alexa for the gaming console. The Xbox One already has the support for Xbox One and it can only be enabled using the Kinect (now-discontinued) or a headset.

It is also worth noting the fact that Microsoft and Amazon have been co-operating with each other when it comes to their AI-based virtual digital assistants. Both the companies have announced their partnership to that effect last August. As a part of the deal, the Redmond giant Microsoft had announced during its recent Build Developers Conference that Cortana will gain the ability to link up with Alexa. The company had also given a demo on how both the digital assistants will have a conversation with each other.

Further, according to Windows Central, the screenshot that is making the rounds on the internet comes from "a reliable source who is familiar with Amazon and Microsoft's efforts to link Alexa and Cortana". The website further said that what new features these new digital assistants will bring is still not clear. However, there is a possibility that it might bring back some of the voice-enabled features that the kinetic users are waiting for.