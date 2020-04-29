Xiaomi 65-inch Smart TV With OLED Panel, Dolby Vision On The Cards News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi became a popular brand ever since it ventured into the smartphone industry and has dominated the budget segment for a long time. Not just smartphones, but the Chinese company also has wide range products to offer to the masses. Its smart TVs have also been a hit amongst the buyers looking for capable products at a reasonable price. The Mi TV 4a Pro and the recently launched Mi TV 4X are the popular products by the company. Now, it seems that another TV by Xiaomi is on the cards.

Xiaomi could soon launch a new smart TV with a 65-inch panel and Dolby Vision support, cites a report via Gizmochina. The details about the upcoming TV have been shared by the General Manager of the Xiaomi TV Department on Weibo. As per the leaked image, the Xiaomi 65-inch TV will bear the L65M5-OD model.

This TV has just got Dolby Vision certification making it the first Xiaomi TV with this feature. Besides, the company is said to use an OLED panel and could launch this product in the Mi TV 5 series. There is not much revealed about the new TV via the leaked image. But, some details should emerge soon.

We have seen the company's expertise in the budget smart TV segment and it wouldn't be wrong to say the Mi TV 4A Pro and the Mi TV 4X are the most sought after units. The latter comes with 4K HDR display which is HDR 10 certified that allows it to play high-resolution content with ease.

With the launch of its new 65-inch OLED smart TV with Dolby Vision, Xiaomi will definitely up its game in the premium TV segment. We can expect it to deliver enhanced performance with OTT streaming platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime videos.

The remaining factors such as audio hardware, connectivity options, and support for third-party apps also play a major role. Who doesn't want a TV that can offer a maximum number of features at an affordable price? We are waiting for the company to spill some more beans on the upcoming TV and will keep you updated on the same.

