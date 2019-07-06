Xiaomi Accidentally Releases Apple's Ads To Promote Its Mimoji Feature News oi-Vishal Kawadkar

It's a well-known fact that most of Xiaomi's products are heavily inspired by Apple devices. Well, the inspiration reached another level, when the Chinese electronics manufacturer accidentally posted an Apple ad on its website to promote its new Mimoji, which is identical to Apple's Memoji. The ad was first spotted by CX Live and Daring Fireball, reports MacRumors.

Xiaomi admitted that uploading Apple's ad to promote its own product was an accident. The ads were removed soon after and Xiaomi's public relations general manager, Xu Jieyun, explained that the staff mistakenly "uploaded the wrong content" to its platforms.

The new Mimoji system will allow users to create 3D avatars of their face using facial recognition technology. Once the avatar is created, they can be customized using a lot of fashion accessories.

Speaking of advertisements, Samsung is known for releasing ads that usually take a dig at Apple's products. Samsung, just days ahead of launching the Galaxy Note 9, released a new series of advertisements. These ads were posted on Samsung's YouTube page under the moniker "Ingenius." The ads show how an Apple store employee tries to convince customers that Apple products are better than Samsung products.

The customers seem to disagree and think that the Apple employee is wrong because Samsung products are superior in all ways in their opinion. Now since the Galaxy Note 9 has been unveiled and up for grabs, the company has launched two new ads which focus on the capabilities of the latest phablet.

The first ad entitled 'Pen' shows the Apple employee talking about the Apple Pencil and how it compares to the S Pen that comes with the Galaxy Note 9. The store employee mentions that the Apple Pencil can only be used with the iPad, which Samsung thinks is hilarious.

The second ads titled 'Power' is just two people arguing and there's nothing that will chuckle you one bit.

