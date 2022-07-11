Xiaomi Announces IoT-Enabled Smart Standing Fan In India; Check Price & Specifications News oi-Rohit Arora

Xiaomi has added one more product to its portfolio in India with the launch of a smart fan. A part of Xiaomi's AIOT portfolio, the Standing Fan 2 celebrates the brand's 8th anniversary in India. The smart fan is priced at Rs. 6,999 but will be available at a special price of Rs. 5,999 during the pre-order phase (from 11 July - 18 July) exclusively on mi.com.

The Standing Fan 2 is a perfect device for people looking for a simple and elegant design that provides them with a natural cool breeze, said Xiaomi. The smart fan has unique 7+5 wing-shaped blades that rotate simultaneously to increase the airflow for effective cooling. As per the product's specifications, the smart fan offers an airflow of 20m³/min.

We got to experience the smart fan during a briefing and noticed that it is extremely silent. The noise levels are almost zero from a standing fan perspective. The standing fan has a minimalistic design and comes in just one color option, i.e. white.

This smart fan has 100 levels of speed and weighs just 3Kg, making it portable enough to carry around at home as needed. Since it's a smart fan, you can adjust the fan speed between 1 and 100 via the Mi Home App to achieve the desired airflow. Interestingly, you can also set the fan speed using Alexa & Google Assistant prompts. The smart fan features two different running modes- natural breeze and direct blow.

Other important specifications include- a silent BLDC copper-wire motor for a silent operation, dual fan blades, ultra-wide angle, 140 degrees horizontal and 39 degrees vertical rotation with a maximum range of 14m.

You can assemble the fan at home in a few minutes, thanks to a 6-step easy assembly operation. With its adjustable height, the fan can be used as a standing fan or a table fan. The Xiaomi Smart Standing Fan 2 has a rated frequency of 50/60Hz and requires a voltage of 100-240V. The standing fan has a rating power of 15W.

Best Mobiles in India