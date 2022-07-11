ENGLISH

    Xiaomi Announces IoT-Enabled Smart Standing Fan In India; Check Price & Specifications

    By
    |

    Xiaomi has added one more product to its portfolio in India with the launch of a smart fan. A part of Xiaomi's AIOT portfolio, the Standing Fan 2 celebrates the brand's 8th anniversary in India. The smart fan is priced at Rs. 6,999 but will be available at a special price of Rs. 5,999 during the pre-order phase (from 11 July - 18 July) exclusively on mi.com.

     
    Xiaomi Announces IoT-Enabled Smart Fan In India; Check Price & Specs

    The Standing Fan 2 is a perfect device for people looking for a simple and elegant design that provides them with a natural cool breeze, said Xiaomi. The smart fan has unique 7+5 wing-shaped blades that rotate simultaneously to increase the airflow for effective cooling. As per the product's specifications, the smart fan offers an airflow of 20m³/min.

    We got to experience the smart fan during a briefing and noticed that it is extremely silent. The noise levels are almost zero from a standing fan perspective. The standing fan has a minimalistic design and comes in just one color option, i.e. white.

    Xiaomi Announces IoT-Enabled Smart Fan In India; Check Price & Specs

    This smart fan has 100 levels of speed and weighs just 3Kg, making it portable enough to carry around at home as needed. Since it's a smart fan, you can adjust the fan speed between 1 and 100 via the Mi Home App to achieve the desired airflow. Interestingly, you can also set the fan speed using Alexa & Google Assistant prompts. The smart fan features two different running modes- natural breeze and direct blow.

    Other important specifications include- a silent BLDC copper-wire motor for a silent operation, dual fan blades, ultra-wide angle, 140 degrees horizontal and 39 degrees vertical rotation with a maximum range of 14m.

    You can assemble the fan at home in a few minutes, thanks to a 6-step easy assembly operation. With its adjustable height, the fan can be used as a standing fan or a table fan. The Xiaomi Smart Standing Fan 2 has a rated frequency of 50/60Hz and requires a voltage of 100-240V. The standing fan has a rating power of 15W.

    Story first published: Monday, July 11, 2022, 15:20 [IST]
    X