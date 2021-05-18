Xiaomi Announces Two Months Extended Warranty Amidst Pandemic News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Amidst the pandemic crisis and the subsequent lockdown and restrictions, Xiaomi has come up with good news for its users. The company has extended the warranty for its devices that have their warranties expiring in May or June by two months. The company has taken to Twitter to announce this new development that could be a great relief for its users as they are not able to step out of their homes.

Xiaomi Extends Warranty By Two Months

Notably, Xiaomi, Oppo, Poco, and Vivo have also announced the warranty extension in the country. Eventually, customers can get their device serviced within warranty regulations for another two months until August despite their warranty actually ending in June sans right from the comfort of their homes. Customers can book an appointment for the after-sales support from the official website.

Going by the official tweet from the company, it does not clearly mention smartphones. This makes us believe that it could include various product categories such as earphones, speakers, accessories and more. However, Xiaomi has not confirmed the same officially.

Other Brands Warranty Extension

Recently, Vivo and Poco announced similar warranty extension plans for their offerings. Similar to Xiaomi, Poco also announced two months of the extended warranty, thereby extending the warranty of its devices that expire in May or June. On the other hand, Vivo announced 30 days of extended warranty for its offerings. However, this extended warranty is applicable for those who are living in the lockdown-imposed areas. Furthermore, Vivo also announced a handset pick-and-drop service for its customers for free of cost based on the situation of the region.

What We Think

This attempt made by smartphone makers is a welcome move as they help customers who own devices that are teaching the end of their device warranties. This will be beneficial for those users who are stuck at their homes as the ongoing lockdown prevents them from leaving their houses to get their phones or other devices repaired. While the warranty stands extended, it should be noted that the limitations and terms of the warranty are the same.

Best Mobiles in India