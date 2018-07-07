Xiaomi devices to get LDAC support with Android Oreo update

Xiaomi has recently begun releasing the LDAC support to all of its smartphones which are running on Android Oreo beta version. The LDAC support will also be available on the stable version of the Android Oreo update. It is expected that a number of Xiaomi devices will receive the Android Oreo-based MIUI 10 in the coming days which implies that all those devices will probably have the native LDAC support soon.

The LDAC is an audio codec that is developed by SONY which provides what the company calls a High-resolution audio which allows streaming audio over Bluetooth connections at up to 990 kbit/s at 24bit/96kHz. The LDAC was first introduced to the Android Open Source Project which allowed the OEM to integrate it into their devices without the need of paying any charges. The LDAC technology makes use of Bluetooth as a connectivity option, however, it is said to be more efficient as compared to the standard Bluetooth codec.

The Bluetooth, on the other hand, uses an SBC codec which down converts the audio before playing the file. The LDAC was first announced during the CES 2015 in Las Vegas, and it employs a hybrid coding scheme which gives up to three times more efficient data compression. This implies that the Bluetooth allows the devices to stream any of the down-converted Hi-Res Audio by maintaining the sound quality at the same time.

The introduction of the LDAC for the Xiaomi devices comes as good news for the consumers considering the fact that the Oreo update alone was creating some issues for the company as it had to stop the roll-out for two of its smartphones over some reports of critical bugs.

It is also expected that after Xiaomi releases fix for the current issues, the smartphones are expected to have a notable improvement in their Bluetooth audio quality when they are connected to the LDAC-compatible devices including headsets, speakers, and other devices. The users will be able to check for the LDAC compatibility of their Bluetooth devices by locating the LDAC icon on the smartphone display along with the name of the connected device.