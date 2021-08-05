Just In
- 12 min ago BGMI iOS Release Date Teased Once Again; Is It Finally Coming This Time?
- 22 min ago Realme GT Master Edition Special Variant Coming To India; Here's What's Different
- 2 hrs ago Samsung Galaxy M32 5G Support Page Hints Imminent India Launch; Worth The Wait?
- 2 hrs ago Samsung Independence Day Offer 2021: Jaw-Dropping Deals On Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy S20 FE
Don't Miss
- News Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai to allocate portfolios to Ministers on August 6
- Movies Kate Winslet Hints 'Some Cool Ideas' For The Second Season Of Her Crime Series Mare Of Easttown
- Sports Tokyo 2020: Former Pakistan players hail India's historic Olympic hockey bronze medal win
- Education Tokyo Olympics: Wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya Wins Silver, Know 10 Facts About Him
- Finance Government Of India Amends Income Tax Act, Retro Tax Demands Nullified
- Lifestyle Kiara Advani, Vidya Balan, And Nora Fatehi Flaunt Sarees; Whose Saree Did You Find The Prettiest?
- Automobiles Maruti Suzuki WagonR Xtra Edition Launched In India — Priced At Rs 23,000 More Than VXi Variant
- Travel Best Places To Visit In South India In September
Xiaomi Independence Day Sale: Discounts And Offers You Can Get
Its raining discounts as the online retailers Amazon and Flipkart are hosting the Great Indian Festival Sale and Big Saving Days Sale. In the meantime, brands such as Xiaomi has also come up with its own sale. During the Xiaomi Independence Day Sale, you can get attractive discounts on the Mi and Redmi offerings.
The Xiaomi Independence Day Sale is live on the official website Mi.com from today until August 9. During this sale, you can get heavy discounts on smartphones, smart TVs, wearables, and other gadgets.
Furthermore, Xiaomi has teamed up with HDFC Bank to provide up to Rs. 3,000 discount on the Mi smartphones on using an HDFC Bank credit card for the purchase. On the other hand, smart TV buyers can get Rs. 7,500 discount on using the same bank card.
Xiaomi Independence Day Sale Smartphone Discounts
During the Xiaomi Independence Day Sale, you can get the Mi 11X and Mi 11 Lite smartphones get massive discounts. You can buy the Xiaomi Mi 11X, which is available for Rs. 25,999 at a relatively lesser pricing than its rivals - OnePlus Nord 2 and Poco F3 GT. Also, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite can be bought at Rs. 20,499. This is much lower as the device was launched starting from Rs. 21,999.
Besides the recent Mi 11 series smartphones, the Mi 10i is available starting from Rs. 20,499 and the Mi 10T can be purchased starting from Rs. 30,499 during the Xiaomi Independence Day Sale. The Redmi 9 smartphone is priced starting from Rs. 8,799 for the base variant during the discount sale.
Xiaomi Independence Day Sale Other Offers
Besides smartphones, you can get the Mi TV 4X 43-inch smart TV model at a lesser pricing of Rs. 28,999 during the sale. Also, the Redmi Smart TV X50 50-inch model is available starting from Rs. 36,999 and the Xiaomi QLED smart TV 55-inch model is priced starting from Rs. 58,999 until August 9.
Talking about other devices, the Redmi Earbuds 2C is priced starting from Rs. 999, the Mi Watch Revolve is priced starting from Rs. 7.249, the Mi Smart Band 5 is up for grabs from Rs. 2,299 onwards and the Mi Smart Speaker and LED Bulb combo pack is available for Rs. 2,999 onwards.
-
56,490
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
69,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
17,193
-
70,338
-
52,751
-
30,999
-
26,000
-
3,510
-
22,999
-
32,000
-
24,999
-
4,406