Xiaomi Independence Day Sale: Discounts And Offers You Can Get News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Its raining discounts as the online retailers Amazon and Flipkart are hosting the Great Indian Festival Sale and Big Saving Days Sale. In the meantime, brands such as Xiaomi has also come up with its own sale. During the Xiaomi Independence Day Sale, you can get attractive discounts on the Mi and Redmi offerings.

The Xiaomi Independence Day Sale is live on the official website Mi.com from today until August 9. During this sale, you can get heavy discounts on smartphones, smart TVs, wearables, and other gadgets.

Furthermore, Xiaomi has teamed up with HDFC Bank to provide up to Rs. 3,000 discount on the Mi smartphones on using an HDFC Bank credit card for the purchase. On the other hand, smart TV buyers can get Rs. 7,500 discount on using the same bank card.

Xiaomi Independence Day Sale Smartphone Discounts

During the Xiaomi Independence Day Sale, you can get the Mi 11X and Mi 11 Lite smartphones get massive discounts. You can buy the Xiaomi Mi 11X, which is available for Rs. 25,999 at a relatively lesser pricing than its rivals - OnePlus Nord 2 and Poco F3 GT. Also, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite can be bought at Rs. 20,499. This is much lower as the device was launched starting from Rs. 21,999.

Besides the recent Mi 11 series smartphones, the Mi 10i is available starting from Rs. 20,499 and the Mi 10T can be purchased starting from Rs. 30,499 during the Xiaomi Independence Day Sale. The Redmi 9 smartphone is priced starting from Rs. 8,799 for the base variant during the discount sale.

Xiaomi Independence Day Sale Other Offers

Besides smartphones, you can get the Mi TV 4X 43-inch smart TV model at a lesser pricing of Rs. 28,999 during the sale. Also, the Redmi Smart TV X50 50-inch model is available starting from Rs. 36,999 and the Xiaomi QLED smart TV 55-inch model is priced starting from Rs. 58,999 until August 9.

Talking about other devices, the Redmi Earbuds 2C is priced starting from Rs. 999, the Mi Watch Revolve is priced starting from Rs. 7.249, the Mi Smart Band 5 is up for grabs from Rs. 2,299 onwards and the Mi Smart Speaker and LED Bulb combo pack is available for Rs. 2,999 onwards.

Best Mobiles in India